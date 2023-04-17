HELENA, Mont. - A fire at St. Peter's Health Urgent Care North has the clinic closed.
A small fire started in equipment after hours Monday, according to St. Peter's Health.
The north urgent care clinic will be closed until further notice.
Anyone who has walk-in needs can go to St. Peter's Urgent Care’s Regional Medical Center.
The St. Peter's Health Medical Group's North Clinic is open for other services and appointments.
