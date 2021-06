TOWNSEND, Mont. - Due to low visibility from a fire, US-12 east of Townsend is closed.

The road is closed from 18 miles east of Townsend to mile marker 33, where US-12 meets US-89 traffic is being detoured.

Custer Gallatin National Forest reports the wildfire is is in Broadwater County outside of Townsend.

It is reported to be a Type 3 Incident and the Management Team responding