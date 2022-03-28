YORK, Mont. - Crews battled a 14-acre wildfire in York, Montana Saturday.
A Facebook post from the York Volunteer Fire Department said many people visit York to recreate, and they reminded the public weather conditions are dry.
"Folks, no joke, we are very dry and wildfires will start very easily. Lots of people come to recreate in York, but please please please, take a moment to think about what you are doing and the impacts it could have," YVFD said in the Facebook post.
