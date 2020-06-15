Fire crews work to contain Lump Gulch Fire

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING ABOVE 5000 FEET... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE ABOVE 5000 FEET. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 8 INCHES. LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS EXCEEDING 12 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE ABOVE 7500 FEET. * WHERE...ELEVATIONS ABOVE 5000 FEET IN BEAVERHEAD, CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK, MADISON, JEFFERSON, AND GALLATIN COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT. HAZARDOUS BACKCOUNTRY CONDITIONS. THE WEIGHT OF THE SNOW ON BRANCHES WITH FOLIAGE COULD CAUSE THEM TO BREAK. * NOTE...THIS WINTER STORM WATCH DOES NOT INCLUDE THE CITIES OF BOZEMAN, ENNIS, DILLON, OR HELENA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. && MOLDAN