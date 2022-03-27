HELENA, Mont. - A fire on Ward Ranch Road near York has been stopped according to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.

The fire was reported Saturday afternoon and as of 7:27 pm, it was reported to be 10 to 15 acres large.

According to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, this is not a prescribed burn and the cause is unknown.

Crews will continue to mop up the fire on Sunday.

Multiple agencies responded, including a helicopter, and they are using full suppression and direct initial attack.

“This early start of wildfires in the year serves as a good reminder to take precaution with activities that can start fires such as loose chains, target shooting, recreational OHVs, etc,” the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said.

