HELENA, Mont. - A fire is burning in the area of Prospector Gulch and Grizzly Gulch.

Friday afternoon, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office reported a lightning strike was reported in the area, and that a fire is burning an estimated 50 to 60 acres.

Multiple resources from different agencies are on the scene.

No evacuations are in order and no structures have been damaged as of 3:15 pm Friday.

The 1600 block of Grizzly Gulch Rd. is only open to resident traffic at this time.

