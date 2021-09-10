TOWNSEND, Mont. - Fire restrictions and area closures are still in place across the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.
“We know that people want to get back into the forest and a closure during hunting season is especially tough,” said Townsend District Ranger Mike Welker. “These closures exist for public safety and we will reopen as much of the forest as we can and as soon as we can. There are still a number of hazards in these closure areas, including: active fire, hazard trees that can come down unexpectedly, and fire crews working with heavy equipment.”
In addition, an increase in drone intrusions has been seen by forest managers over active fires, such as the Woods Creek Fire northeast of Townsend.
The Lewis and Clark National Forest is reminding people that if a drone is flown in the airspace over fires, it will shut down aerial operations for the fire.
At this time, high fire danger is still being reported in the Helena Lewis and Clark National Forest, and Stage 1 Fire restrictions are in place.
Stage 1 fire restrictions limit campfires to Forest Service provided metal campfire rings in designated developed sites. You can visit www.mtfireinfo.org to learn more.