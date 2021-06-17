HELENA, Mont. - Fire restrictions are going into place in the North Hills near Helena starting at 12:01 am Friday.

The Bureau of Land Management is enacting the restrictions.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, the following activities are prohibited under the Fire Prevention Order signed by Butte Field Manager Lindsey Babcock this week:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire.

Smoking, except while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Operating motorized vehicles.

“Our fire protection partners have already responded to over a dozen human-caused wildfires in the North Hills this year,” Babcock said. “With fuel conditions rapidly changing, we can’t afford to see a fire explode like the Deep Creek fire near Townsend did earlier this week. These fire restrictions will protect both our natural resources and our neighbors.”

As a reminder, Babcock added, the following activities are prohibited on all BLM-managed lands year-round:

Discharging, using, or possessing any combustible or explosive composition or any substance or combination of substances or article prepared for the purpose of producing a visible or audible effect by combustion, explosion, deflagration, or detonation, including but not limited to, any pyrotechnics, fireworks, or exploding targets;

Discarding any item that is smoldering or has open flame attached to it, including, but not limited to, smoking materials, cigarettes, luminaries, wish lanterns, or any unmanned balloons using fire underneath for propulsion;

Burning or causing to burn any wire, magnesium, or any other hazardous materials; and

Operating any internal combustion engine without a properly installed spark arrester asdescribed in Title 43, CFR § 8343.1.