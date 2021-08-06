HELENA, Mont. - Fire restrictions in Helena were expanded Thursday, effective immediately.
The City of Helena Commission unanimously approved an emergency ordinance expanding the restrictions, which aligns with current fire restrictions put in place by Lewis and Clark County.
According to the City of Helena, generally, open burning is not permitted within City limits, and the new ordinance specifically adds a ban on all fire, including recreational fires.
Open-flame cooking devices such as charcoal burners, propane grills, pellet stoves and smokers are allowed by the 2012 International Fire Code with certain distance restrictions for multi-dwelling units and operation on combustible balconies.
The ordinance will expire in 90 days.