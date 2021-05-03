HELENA, Mont. – Firefighters were called to a home on State Street Monday morning, after a call came in from someone who saw smoke in the area from Mt. Helena.

According to Helena Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Mike Chambers, the call came in around 10:45 a.m. for a home on State Street.

It’s believed the fire started on the second floor of the historic brick home, that has been in the family for generations.

There’s significant damage to the home as the fire spread to the attic and roof.

Streets in the surrounding area will be blocked off for the remainder of the afternoon while crews work to knock down the fire completely and secure the area. The public is asked to avoid the area.

The fire department is giving the family some space and did offer to call the Red Cross for shelter.

No injuries were reported.