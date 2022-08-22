Fire Generic - Vault

HELENA, Mont. - Firefighters put out two wildfires on the on the south side of Mount Helena in the Dump Gulch Trailhead area Sunday night.

A release from the Helena Fire Department (HFD) said when firefighters arrived, they found the two fires and extinguished them.

A crew from the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation remained at the scene of the fires throughout the night.

These fires were suspicious in nature and there is an investigation ongoing, according to HFD.

HFD said a male person was reportedly seen in the area at the time of the fires and came back later. 

Anyone with information is asked to call HFD at 406-447-8472.

At this time, fire danger is high in the Helena area.

Current Contests

Dillon Jaycees Rodeo Sweepstakes
Dillon

Dillon Jaycees Rodeo Sweepstakes

    Enter for your chance to win. Eight (8) winners will be picked at random on Friday, August 26th. Two winners will each win a pair of tickets (2 tickets to each winner) to the Saturday Rodeo. Two winners will each win a pair of tickets (2 tickets to each winner) to the Sunday afternoon Rodeo.…

    Rise & Shine!
    Bozeman

    Rise & Shine!

      Nominate someone you think has earned a $100 Bridger Bubbles Car Wash gift certificate!

      Tags

      News For You