HELENA, Mont. - Fire crews are battling wildfires throughout western Montana amid hot and dry weather.

The following is a rundown of fires burning in western Montana as of Tuesday, Aug. 1:

Bowles Creek Fire

Bowles Creek Fire, located Bowles Creek drainage area, is burning 1,162 acres and is 3% contained as of Tuesday. Emergency road and trail closures are in place as of July 25.

Colt Fire

As of Tuesday, the Colt Fire, located northwest of Seeley Lake, is burning 6,704 acres and is 8% contained.

There are evacuation orders and warnings:

-Residents on Beaver Creek Road (near the summit) are under an Evacuation Warning.

-Mile marker 31 (Beaver Creek Road at the intersection of Hwy 83) south towards Seeley Lake to mile marker 27, and including residences in Rovero Flats, are under an Evacuation Order.

-Residences beginning at mile marker 27, south end of Rovero Flats, to mile marker 25.5 (the intersection of the West Fork of the Clearwater Road and Hwy 83) are under an Evacuation Warning.

-Residences on the north and south ends of Lake Inez are under an Evacuation Warning. The east side of Lake Inez, along Hwy 83, is not under any Warning or Order.

Closures:

-Forest Road 906 (closed at Highway 83)

-Rainy Lake Campground access road 4357 (closed at Highway 83)

-Rainy Lake Campground

-Alva Lake Campground access road (closed by gate at Highway 83)

-Alva Lake Campground

-Lakeside Campground access road (closed by gate at Highway 83)

-Lakeside Campground

-Lake Inez Campground

-Forest Road 646 (closed at the junction of FSR 552; FSR 4354; Forest Road 552 (beyond the turn off to west side Lake Inez access

-Forest Road 5407 and 463 closed beyond the West Side snowmobile trailhead (these roads access the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Marshall Wildlife Management Area and Lake Marshall)

-Temporarily closing the Forest System Road loops of the Clearwater (FSR 4370 and 4353) and Richmond (FSR 667 and 720)

Flathead National Forest

In the Flathead National Forest, 17 fires were reported between July 29-30.

The Logan Fire - .10 acre, contained

The Doris Point Fire - .5 acre

The Ridge Fire - 20 to 30 acres

The Abbot Fire - single tree snag

The Emery Fire - .10 acre, controlled

Mission Valley

There are several fires burning in the Mission Valley area:

Niarada Fire - Located 11 miles west of Elmo, burning 5,000 acres

Big Knife Fire - Located east of Arlee , burning nearly 2,000 acres

Middle Ridge Fire - Located southwest of Sloan’s Bridge, burning nearly 11,000 acres

Communication Butte Fire - Located north of Dixon, burning 1,500 acres

Mill Pocket Fire - Located west of Niarada, burning 600 acres

There are currently no new evacuations. Evacuations in Moiese have been lifted.

Evacuation orders in place:

- Browns Meadows

The Bison Range and Highway 28 have reopened.