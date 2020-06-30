First annual Toys for Tots yard sale hosted by Valley Hub

Saturday July 4th and Sunday July 5th starting at 10 a.m., the Valley Hub will be hosting their first annual yard sale, where people will be able to browse through thousands of donated items and all the money raised will go towards the Helena Area Toys for Tots program.
Tamara Laib, Owner of the Valley Hub, has been doing Toys for Tots fundraisers for over 20 years, and says even during times of crisis, the Helena community always finds a way to help.
“We have so many amazing elves,” says Laib. “That's what we call them. The generosity and the gung-ho behavior that all of our elves have is just amazing. They never say no.”
The yard sale will be held in the beer garden, which will provide extra space for social distancing guidelines. The owner says the are accepting any type of donation item for this weekend's yard sale, and asks you drop off your items by Thursday night.
If you would like to make a donation to Toys for Tots you can do so by clicking here.