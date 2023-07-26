Fishing closures, restrictions in place in several Montana rivers

HELENA, Mont. - There are fishing closures or fishing restrictions in place in several Montana rivers this week due to hot temperatures.

Fishing restrictions, also known as hoot-owl restrictions, bans fishing from 2 p.m. to midnight.

The following rivers currently have closures or hoot-owl restrictions in place, according to a Facebook post from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:

Beaverhead River

Big Hole River

Bitterroot River

Clark Fork River

Gallatin River

Jefferson River

Madison River

Ruby River

Sun River

Yellowstone River

For more details on the fishing closures and restrictions, visit FWP's website.