Fishing closures, restrictions in place in several Montana rivers

HELENA, Mont. - There are fishing closures or fishing restrictions in place in several Montana rivers this week due to hot temperatures.
Fishing restrictions, also known as hoot-owl restrictions, bans fishing from 2 p.m. to midnight.
The following rivers currently have closures or hoot-owl restrictions in place, according to a Facebook post from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:
- Beaverhead River
- Big Hole River
- Bitterroot River
- Clark Fork River
- Gallatin River
- Jefferson River
- Madison River
- Ruby River
- Sun River
- Yellowstone River
For more details on the fishing closures and restrictions, visit FWP's website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.