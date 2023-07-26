Fishing closures, restrictions in place in several Montana rivers
Photo courtesy of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks/Facebook

HELENA, Mont. - There are fishing closures or fishing restrictions in place in several Montana rivers this week due to hot temperatures.

Fishing restrictions, also known as hoot-owl restrictions, bans fishing from 2 p.m. to midnight.

The following rivers currently have closures or hoot-owl restrictions in place, according to a Facebook post from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:

  • Beaverhead River 
  • Big Hole River
  • Bitterroot River
  • Clark Fork River
  • Gallatin River
  • Jefferson River
  • Madison River
  • Ruby River
  • Sun River
  • Yellowstone River

For more details on the fishing closures and restrictions, visit FWP's website.

Current Contests

Enter to win tickets!

Enter to win tickets!

    The fair runs August 16th through the 20th at the Flathead County Fairgrounds. Seven lucky people will win a pair of tickets to either the PRCA Rodeo, the Russell Dickerson concert or general admission fair tickets. Enter for your chance!

    Tags

    News For You