Fitness center offers online classes

The Fit Form fitness center in Helena is now offering online classes due to COVID-19. Owner and instructor Melinda leas put this plan into action before all of the shutdowns started.
“I could see it coming about two weeks ago…I looked into what it would take and was kind of watching what was happening around the country with different studios…and I kind of thought I had to do something and I remembered my idea of doing online and I looked into it and it was actually quite easy,” said Melinda leas.
Leas wants to make sure she can help out the community and understands that it may be a little awkward at first.
“I think it’s intimidating sometimes because people don’t want to work out online because they’re sitting in front of their computer all day at work, but now there is not a lot of options if you’re kind of stuck at home so I think it’s a good thing to do is to check out what’s available,” said leas.
Leas has one overall message.
“I want everyone to get out there and move in some way, because movement is health,” said leas.
If you want to sign up for the classes, click here where you can find the contact information for Melinda.