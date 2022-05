HELENA, Mont. - Flags in Montana have been ordered to be flown at half-staff immediately through Sunset on May 16 after the President issued a proclamation remembering the 1,000,000 Americans lost to COVID-19.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte issued the order pursuant to the President’s proclamation.

The governor also ordered flags in the state to be flown at half-staff on Sunday, May 15 for Peace Officers Memorial Day.