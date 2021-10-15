HELENA, Mont. - Flags flown in Montana have been ordered to be flown at half staff on Saturday, Oct. 16 in honor of the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service.
The service is being held in Washington, D.C. and to honor the memory and sacrifice of Peace Officers killed or injured while in the line of duty.
Flags have been ordered by Governor Greg Gianforte to be flown at half staff on Saturday from sunrise to sunset.
“Montana backs the blue, and Susan and I join Montanans in honoring those who have sacrificed their lives in service to our communities and state,” Gianforte wrote in the proclamation.