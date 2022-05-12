HELENA, Mont.- Flags flown in Montana have been ordered to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, May 15 to honor the memory and sacrifice of Peace Officers killed or injured in the line of duty.

Flags are ordered by Governor Greg Gianforte from sunrise to sunset on May 15.

“Montana backs the blue, and Susan and I join Montanans in honoring those who sacrificed their lives in service to our communities and state,” Gov. Gianforte said.

