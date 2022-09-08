The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for Beaverhead, Broadwater, Deer Lodge, Gallatin,
Granite, Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, Madison, Missoula, Powell,
Ravalli, and Silver Bow counties in effect until 8AM MDT 9/9/2022
This alert will be updated again at 8AM MDT 9/9/2022.
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.
As of 0700 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Billings, Bozeman,
Butte, and West Yellowstone are Unhealthy
As of 0700 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Dillon, Hamilton,
Helena, Lewistown, and Missoula are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
As of 0700 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Broadus, Columbia Falls,
Frenchtown, Great Falls, Libby, Miles City, Seeley Lake, Sidney
are Moderate
When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials
recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the
elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone
else should limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and
local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or
heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged
exertion.
When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials
recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information visit the Montana Department of
Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us
