US flag at half staff - WikiMedia
WikiMedia

HELENA, Mont. - All flags flown in Montana have been ordered to be flown at half-staff through sunset on the day of interment to honor the memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte issued the order pursuant to the proclamation of President Joe Biden.

“The world has lost a remarkable leader today, and the United States has lost a steadfast friend,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Montana joins the world in mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.”

Current Contests

Dillon Jaycees Rodeo Sweepstakes
Dillon

Dillon Jaycees Rodeo Sweepstakes

    Enter for your chance to win. Eight (8) winners will be picked at random on Friday, August 26th. Two winners will each win a pair of tickets (2 tickets to each winner) to the Saturday Rodeo. Two winners will each win a pair of tickets (2 tickets to each winner) to the Sunday afternoon Rodeo.…

    Rise & Shine!
    Bozeman

    Rise & Shine!

      Nominate someone you think has earned a $100 Bridger Bubbles Car Wash gift certificate!

      Tags

      News For You