HELENA, Mont. - All flags flown in Montana have been ordered to be flown at half-staff through sunset on the day of interment to honor the memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte issued the order pursuant to the proclamation of President Joe Biden.

“The world has lost a remarkable leader today, and the United States has lost a steadfast friend,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Montana joins the world in mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.”