HELENA, Mont. - Flags in Montana have been ordered to be flown at half staff on June 10 to honor the life and service of Senator Mark Sweeney of Philipsburg who passed away May 6, 2022.

Governor Greg Gianforte sent a proclamation Thursday, ordering flown over state buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, June 10.

“A dedicated husband, father, and public servant, Senator Mark Sweeney always put Philipsburg and Montana first,” Gov. Gianforte said. “To honor his life and service to our state, I have ordered flags to fly at half-staff over state buildings and grounds from sunrise to sunset tomorrow, the day of Senator Sweeney’s service. Susan and I are praying for his wife Sue, their children and grandchildren, his family and loved ones, and all who were fortunate to know him.”