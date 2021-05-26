CRAIG, Mont. - A flood advisory has been issued for the Dearborn River at Craig from Wednesday morning to Friday afternoon.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office reports the stage was 5.4 feet at 8:15 am Wednesday. The action stage is 5.5 feet, and the flood stage is 6.5 feet according to the sheriff’s office.

As of 10:06 am, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office says the forecast is that the river will rise to 6.2 feet just after midnight Wednesday night before falling to 5 feet and beginning to rise again Monday evening. It will rise to 5.4 feet Friday, June 4 before falling again and remain below flood stage.

Impacts of flooding at 6.5 feet include the river coming out of banks within reach of USGS gage, flooding the field north of the river west of Highway 287 according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone who sees flooding in the area is asked to report it to local emergency services or law enforcement as well as to pass the information to the National Weather Service when it is safe to do so.