HELENA, Mont. - Florence Crittenton Family Services announced the General Distributing Company provided them a $10,000 donation.

Funds from the donation will go to support Florence Crittenton’s capital campaign, Project Sunshine as well as programmatic support.

“We are so grateful to the leadership of General Distributing Company for celebrating their 75th anniversary in such a special and impactful way. That we were selected by their Helena employees to be the recipient of such a generous gift is an honor, and we are thankful for their incredible investment in the lives of the families we serve,” Florence Crittenton’s Development Director Heather Greene said.

The donation is part of General Distributing Company’s celebration of 75 years of business, as they are giving away monthly donations to various non-profits across Montana in the communities where they operate.