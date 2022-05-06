HELENA– In honor of this Mother’s Day, Sun. May 8th. Florence Crittenton is celebrating this year with a little more sunshine.

Their new building on Cooney Drive, an endeavor named “Project Sunshine” is set to be in full-operation by the beginning of next year with expansion of services for women and children throughout the Helena Valley.

This project was made possible by the Community Development Block Grant, CARES Act Fun, that helped Florence Crittenton close on December 10 of last year to begin renovations and expansion inside the $1.25 historical Cooney Campus.

With the new campus, they intend to expand things like their pre-school, which currently serves to the open public, children from the ages of 0-5, and a newer inpatient/outpatient on the upper floors for parents and children facing mental health crises, at-risk for homelessness, substance abuse, domestic violence, and/or children in need or foster care.

Heather Greene, development director of family services said, It was just kind of community needs driven. We really pride ourselves on being nimble and meeting the needs of the community. And this campus, being co-located all of our services in one spot, instead of three which we were before, really allows us to increase our efficiency.”

The total amount for “Project Sunshine” that Florence Crittenton raised from funding throughout the community was just over $3 million.

An estimate of $7 million total is still needed to complete the project.

Renovations were estimated to be about $4.5 million and with these renovations and more space, Florence Crittenton’s legacy to serve women and children can continue to grow and provide shelter for 14 families, who are welcomed to stay as long as their recovery time takes.

Greene continued, ““You know, I really believe in life that if you’re on the right path, the stones are laid before you, and this project is definitely that kind of work. The name “Project Sunshine” as you can see, this whole building is filled with so much sunlight and sunlight bodes all the warm fuzzies like you know, warmth, and strength, and peace, and calm, and so we just kind of casually named it “Project Sunshine” but it’ so fitting.”

For any women of families in need of mental health services, childcare, medical services or housing, please visit ProjectSunshine