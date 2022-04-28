HELENA–Florence Crittenton has received a $188,000 grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable trust in order to hire a new Operations Manager, Sarah Johnson.

In August, the non-profit was able to relocate to the Old Cooney building on 3404 Cooney Drive, giving them much more room to grow, including their staff.

At their new location, they have opened a pre-school and early education center and continue to pursue Charles Crittenton’s vision of helping women and children.

They offer and specialize in a variety of services for pregnant and parenting women/teens, women in crisis, free parenting classes and early childhood education.

Heather Greene, development director stated, “Operations is a new role that we have needed for a long time, right now we are in this point of you know, critical expansion and the community needs have really climbed the last few years and our job is to be nimble and be responsive to those needs and this position will really help us do that.”

For more information please visit: https://www.florencecrittenton.org/