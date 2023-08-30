HELENA, Mont. - Pay your fines with food and help provide Kids Packs to area schools.

The Lewis and Clark County Justice Court and Helena Municipal Court are accepting non-perishable food items towards fines from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm Thursday, Aug. 31.

People can stop by Van’s Thriftway or the County Courthouse to drop-off food in front of either building.

Defendants are allowed to bring up to 20 items and will receive $5 credit for each towards their fines with a $100 maximum.

Fine credit will be honored in the courts of Lewis and Clark County Justice of the Peace Michael G. Swingley and Justice of the Peace Mark V. Piskolich, as well as Municipal Court Judge Anne Peterson.

Donations cannot be used towards any restitution balance.