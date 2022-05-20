HELENA, Mont. - The VA at Fort William Henry Harrison celebrated its 100-year anniversary of medical services to active service members and veterans on Friday.

The ceremony commemorated countless Veterans that have used the VA’s hospital to find care, hope and strength.

It was an open ceremony that included some significant guest speakers, like Senator Steve Daines and Senator John Tester.

After the ceremony celebrating Fort Harrison’s iconic and rich history, there was an Emergency Services parade, where Helena Fire Department and Helena Police, and the VA drove around the parade grounds to celebrate 100 years of success for the hospital.

Despite the three seasons of weather during the ceremony, veterans, families, politicians, and loyal staff, stuck out the wind, rain, sun and snow all to honor those fallen and those who are still here today.

Ryan Finnegan, the Public Affairs Officer for Montana National Guard stated why he felt the anniversary was significant as an active service member.

“I think it’s just a sign of the enduring legacy that the Montana VA has here at Fort Harrison. They’ve a great hundred years, and I wish them a hundred years future,” Finnegan said.

The original VA Veterans hospital, made of red brick located behind the newer hospital which was established in, dates back to the founding of Fort Harrison, in 1895.

It still stands to this day.