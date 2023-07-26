HELENA, Mont. - The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) gave the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center an overall 4-star hospital quality rating.

For the first time this year, CMS included VA facilities in their annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings, the Montana VA Health Care System announced.

Facilities are rated using five categories: mortality; safety of care; re-admission; patient experience; and timely and effective care.

“The Montana VA is a championship team with one focus – providing the greatest health care to the world’s greatest patients,” said Duane B. Gill, Interim Medical Center Director for the Montana VA Health Care System. “Our staff should be proud that their hard work and dedication to serving Montana Veterans is being recognized. This is not the recognition of a single day or single event. This four-star rating validates the efforts of every staff member and volunteer who serves Montana’s Veterans every day.”

According to the Montana VA Health Care System, 67 percent of VA hospitals included in the CMS annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings received either four or five stars, compared to only 41 percent of non-VA hospitals.