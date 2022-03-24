HELENA–Mont. Fort Harrison VA Medical Center in Helena, just received a five-star patient experience rating from Becker’s HealthCare Hospital
The Becker’s Healthcare survey compiles a list of best hospitals for patient experience around the country.
Fort Harrison VA has many services for former and current military men and women, such as primary care, specialty services and mental health.
Miranda Garding, veteran VA experience officer stated, “We have an entire department that focuses on Veterans experience. We have three patient advocates, who’s sole role is to take all of our veteran feedback–our compliments, our concerns, our recommendations.”
Garding continued, “When there are concerns, they work hand-in-hand with our services, to handle those issues, at the lowest level, if it's as close to the point of service as possible. And what we know, by doing that, is that it builds trust with our Veterans.”
The VA Medical Center wants all Veteran voices in the Lewis and Clark county valley, as well as across the state to be heard about their medical experiences.
As it proudly serves over 47,000 enrolled Vets across the state of Montana, with 18 different health care locations available.
1/3 of the employees at the VA are Veterans and the Patient Advocate office would like all feedback, both positive and negative, to provide better care and communication to support our honored Vets.
