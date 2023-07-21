OELENA, Mont. - An operation in Helena targeting people soliciting minors online with the intent to engage in sexual activity has led to the arrest of four people.
A joint release from the Helena Police Department and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office says the operation ran June 22 and June 23, and that continued work from law enforcement led to the arrest of a fourth person on June 27.
The following individuals were booked into the Lewis and Clark Detention Center and are facing state charges:
- Colton Charles Wagner, 25, East Helena resident
- Jonathan Plumb, 32, Helena resident
- Christopher Spadt, 45, Laurel resident
- Kawika Bullock, 42, Helena resident
The coordinated operation involved numerous agencies, including the Helena Police Department, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, the Montana FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, and the FBI’s Regional Violent Crime Task Force.
