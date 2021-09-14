HELENA, Mont. - The Helena Area Habitat for Humanity will be building four homes in ten days through the 2021 Home Builders Blitz.
A group of national volunteers who call themselves the “Blitz Home Builders” have been working with local Habitat for Humanity affiliates across the country since 1998, and 75 homes have been constructed by the group to date.
According to the Helena Area Habitat for Humanity, the construction of the homes will be done through a partnership between local and national volunteers and in coordination of local vendors and subcontractors.
This will be the first of its kind in the state of Montana the area Habitat for Humanity said, and this is the start of their plan to increase capacity to build at least 30 homes a year by 2030.
Four pre-selected homeowners have been building together since May, working on pre-constructing components for all four homes in the Blitz Build.
The homes will be built in the Red Fox Meadows Subdivision in East Helena on the corner of Lake Helena Dr. and Canyon Ferry Rd. between Sept. 16 and Sept. 24.
An End of Build Celebration is expected for Saturday, Sept. 25 at 10:00 am.
Over 50 businesses and faith communities from the local Helena area have joined the event by volunteering for build days, sponsoring the project, or by providing key material and time donations Habitat for Humanity said.
The PowerTownsend/Wall Family Foundation, which looks to support the construction of modest, affordable homes in the Helena area for working families and veterans, is the lead sponsor of the project.
“Homes are more needed in the Helena area than ever before,” said Habitat Executive Director Jacob Kuntz. “We owe it to working families to build as many homes as possible. In the first twenty-five years of the organization, we built30 homes. It took another five years to build the next 30. In nine years, we plan to be building that number of homes each year.”