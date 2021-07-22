WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont. - The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Facebook is reporting four new fires on the Belt Creek-White Sulphur Springs Ranger District.
The Corral Fire is near the southeast corner of the Castle Mountains.
Evacuations are being issued by Meagher County from north of Castle Town to Yankee Jim.
Large air tankers are responding to the fire.
Sawmill Gulch, in the north Little Belts, is estimated to be 0.5 acres large.
A helitak is responding.
The Sky Peak Fire is located in the Tenderfoot Drainage and smokejumpers on scene.
Yankee Jim, located northwest of the Corral Fire in the Castle Mountains is estimated at 0.5 acres large.
Helitak and Type B Engine are on scene.