HELENA, Mont. - As Fourth of July approaches, cities are informing citizens of fireworks regulations within city limits.
Fourth of July fireworks regulations by city:
- Billings: Per the Billings, Montana City Code, fireworks are illegal to sell, posses and use within Billings city limits. However, the people of Billings are welcome to view a fireworks show at the MetraPark on the Fourth of July.
- Belgrade: The sale and use of fireworks within the city of Belgrade is illegal; however, per city ordinance, there are exceptions during the Fourth of July holiday. Within Belgrade city limits the sale of fireworks is allowed June 24 through July 5 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks displays are allowed within Belgrade city limits from July 1 through July 5 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Bozeman: Lighting up fireworks is illegal within Bozeman city limits.
- Helena: Using fireworks is illegal within the City of Helena; however, commercial fireworks are legal with a permit.
- Great Falls: Fireworks are illegal within city limits; however, fireworks are legal within city limits Sunday, July 2 through July 4 from 8 a.m. to midnight. Illegal use of fireworks within Great Falls City limits could result in fines as high as $1,000.
- Kalispell: The use and sale of fireworks is illegal within Kalispell city limits. Those who violate may face fines and confiscation of fireworks.
- Manhattan: The City of Manhattan is allowing fireworks displays July 3 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and July 4 from 6 p.m. to midnight on private property only.
- Miles City: Miles City is allowing the discharging of fireworks July 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., July 4 from 10 a.m. to midnight and July 5 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks displays are allowed at the following locations in Miles City: Bender Park, Riverside Park, Jaycee Field and Tedesco Field.
- Missoula: Fireworks are banned within Missoula city limits.
- Polson: The City of Polson allows the use and sale of fireworks within city limits; however, permits are required for public displays. Fireworks sales are legal from June 24 to July 5.
- Whitefish: Certain fireworks are legal in the City of Whitefish July 3 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and July 4 from 11 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Residents throughout Montana should be be mindful and respectful of their neighbors before celebrating the Fourth of July holiday with fireworks.
