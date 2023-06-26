UPDATE, JUNE 26:
House Majority Leader Sue Vinton, R-Billings, received a suspicious letter Monday morning, bringing the total of suspicious letters addressed to the Capitol to four.
A release from Senate Republicans said Vinton did not open the letter, but immediately brought it to the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.
UPDATE, JUNE 25:
A third suspicious letter addressed to House Speaker Matt Regier at the State Capitol’s address.
A release from Senate Republicans says the letter was delivered to the Capitol several days ago and stored unopened in the House leadership offices.
The letter was flagged as suspicious Saturday night by staff, and the Montana Highway Patrol took possession of it Sunday morning.
“While the letter was not opened, the outside post markings follow the pattern of the first two letters addressed to Reps. Rhonda Knudsen and Neil Duram. The letter addressed to Speaker Regier has a local Helena return address but is stamped with Kansas City post markings and uses the same kind of stamp as previous letters,” the release said.
HELENA, MT- Law enforcement is currently investigating white powder that was mailed to multiple Republican lawmakers in Montana.
According to a spokesperson for the Montana Republicans, law enforcement is expediting the testing of the powder. That same spokesperson said the return addresses are local to Montana but the postmark came from Kansas.
An alert was sent out to members of the state government encouraging them not to open any suspicious letters or packages.
"I will not be intimated by these kinds of tactics, I want to acknowledge the very quick response by the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Department. Sheriff Jason Frederick sent a deputy to my residence and the deputy secured the letter and immediately removed it from my home,” Rhonda Knudsen said.
Rhonda Knudsen is from Culbertson and Neil Duram is from Eureka, both received letters, Knudsen is the House Speaker Pro Tempore and Duram is a House Majority Whip.
Knudsen is the only female Native American Republican serving in the legislature and Duram is former law enforcement.
According to the Montana GOP the letters look like similar ones to those that have been received by Republican lawmakers in Kansas and Tennessee earlier this week.
House leadership released the following statements in response to the letters:
"Anonymous actions like this are not expressions of free speech but rather are cowardly attempts to coerce and harm elected officials. I will not be intimidated by these kinds of tactics. I also want to acknowledge the very quick response by the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Department. Sheriff Jason Frederick sent a deputy to my residence and the deputy secured the letter and immediately removed it from my home.” -House Speaker Pro Tempore Rhonda Knudsen, R-Culbertson
"These letters mailed to Speaker Pro Tempore Rhonda Knudsen and Rep. Neil Duram containing an unknown substance are a continuation of the threats and hate directed at legislators during the session. We pray and hope that the white powder is benign while we await test results. Just as we stood firm during the session, we will not be threatened or distracted now. We are in tumultuous times and House leadership will continue our objective to protect Montanans' freedom and safety no matter what cowardly threats are directed at us.” -Speaker of the House Matt Regier, R-Kalispell
"I stand in support of our members and condemn any acts of intimidation directed at our citizen legislators.” -House Majority Leader Sue Vinton, R-Billings
I have photos from @MTGOP showing letters that were sent to law makers that had white powder in them.Local enforcement are investigating and working to expedite testing of the powder.The post marking is from Kansas City, despite a return address in Montana. pic.twitter.com/Ks5944uHhC— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) June 24, 2023
