HELENA, Montana - Montana WILD welcomes the public to observe six bird-banding events throughout the summer at Spring Meadow Lake State Park.
Scientists will follow protocols from the Monitoring Avian Productivity and Survivorship (MAPS) program. The MAPS program is an effort to assist the conservation of birds and their habitats through bird banding, according to a release from Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks.
The banding station will be open to the public from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on the following dates: June 16, June 23, July 6, July 14, July 21 and July 31.
A more formalized educational program will be offered at 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. on each of these dates.
Those interested will meet at the gazebo on the back lawn of Montana WILD. No registration is required for these free events.
For questions about these events, call Montana WILD at 406-444-9941. To learn more about the MAPS program, visit their website here.
