HELENA, Mont. - Montanans involved in agriculture now have access to free counseling services.

The Montana Department of Agriculture and Frontier Psychiatry announced they have partnered to provide the services, which is being funded through the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network (FRSAN).

A variety of services will be offered at no cost to the participant, including individual counseling, telehealth and medication management.

“Working in Agriculture is stressful—plain and simple,” said Christy Clark, Director at Montana Department of Agriculture.” Montana’s farmers and ranchers are carrying heavy workloads, braving the elements no matter the weather, not to mention taking care of equipment, animals, family members, and everything else that comes along with their work of feeding the world. Our department is excited to roll out resources to ensure our producers are taken care of first and foremost, because they are truly the most important part of their operation.”

Frontier Psychiatry CEO, Eric Arzubi, MD explains, “Any farmer or rancher can tell you, farm life is stressful. In the last two years alone, our state’s producers have faced a pandemic, a worsening drought, financial pressures due to fluctuating commodity prices, labor shortages, and trade disruptions. We are excited to be supporting our Montana farmers and ranchers by increasing access to mental health resources no matter where they live.”

Any Montanan involved in agriculture can visit the Frontier Psychiatry website here or call (406) 200-8471, and press 7 to learn more and schedule an initial appointment.