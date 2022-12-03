HELENA, Mont. - Montana WILD is helping people fight cabin fever with free events in December.
If you would like to participate in any event listed below, you can call Montana WILD at 406-444-9941 or email Jeanne.connolly@mt.gov to sign up.
On Dec. 5, and Dec. 15, you can learn the fundamentals of archery using Matthew’s genesis bows.
The event will be held from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm and participants must be 10 years of age or older. No outside equipment will be allowed, and closed toed shoes are required.
On Dec. 6 from 3:30 to 4:30 pm, ahead of the Annual Christmas Bird Count, you can join Montana WILD for a Wildlife Story Time to read stories about the history of the event and participate in a bird count.
This event is geared toward young learners accompanied by their parents.
You can learn about animal tracks and make one of your own to take home as an ornament made out of salt dough on Dec. 14 from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Ornaments can also be made for Montana WILD’s winter tree.
Look for signs of wildlife on Dec. 29 from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm on a winter wildlife walk at Spring Meadow. This program is designed for the whole family.
