HELENA, Mont. - A free Kids Fishing Clinic is being held the first weekend of June by Canyon Ferry and Walleyes Unlimited.

The clinic aims to spark an appreciation of the outdoors and wildlife in the next generation of Montanans

The free fishing clinic will be Saturday, June 5 starting at 10:00 am at the Canyon Ferry Reservoir, Silos South Area.

To get to the area, from the main entrance turn right onto the main road and follow it for about three-quarters of a mile. The fishing clinic will be on the left.