HELENA, Mont. - Montanans from across the state gathered at the Capitol Building Saturday to partake in a freedom rally.
The protest was organized by several local groups, Montana Family Rights Alliance, Big Sky Liberty and was hosted as well as organized by protest leader, Jeremy Mygland, a resident of Clancy.
“This is about standing for our freedoms that have been given and taken away–most recently they’re just taken away,” said Mygland
Protestors marched around the Capitol Building, with music and cheering as they exercised their rights and liberties.
The People’s Convoy, known widely as the “MAGA Convoy,” has been making their way from Capital-to-Capital in various states, protesting things like mask mandates and legislation reform.
One member of the Convoy, Shawn McIntosh, a truck driver from Oklahoma who will hit the road this evening and keep heading east to Springfield, Illinois, stated, “We’re here fighting for everybody’s freedom. Everybody. This is not a partisan fight, I don’t care if you’re Democrat/Republican, race has nothing to do with it at all, matter of fact, I don’t care if you’re purple with pink eyebrows, if you’re an American Citizen, you ought to out to be out here standing up with us.”
Some of the Convoy rally members will soon hit the road to Washington D.C. to continue their protest about partisanship, constitutional rights, liberties and speaking-out about their views of recent hindered free speech, constitutional rights, mask mandates and limited government.
A Helena resident and Republican House 79 campaigner, Dennison Rivera, shared his thoughts on the rally and why he felt the demonstration was necessary.
“I am a conservative who believes we must have limited Government. And what does that mean, limited government? Well, I believe the Government shouldn’t be involved in our personal decisions, when it comes to whether it’s our health or whether it’s what we can own, whether we should have our businesses open, or whether we should wear a mask or not," said Rivera.
