Friends of rescued hiker visit Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office to say 'thank you'

HELENA, Mont. - After a rescue of a young hiker who became ill while in the Bob Marshall Wilderness in May, two hikers with the patient returned to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office to say thank you.
On May 25, a hiker was with a group of friends who activated an emergency device on their cell phone, which contacted a national call center who in turn contacted the Lewis and Clark Dispatch Center for help.
The sheriff’s office says they were able to visit with Sheriff Leo Dutton, Fred Benson/Back Country Horsemen, Sammie Robinson/Search and Rescue Captain, and Sergeant Bill Pandis/Search and Rescue Liaison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.