HELENA, Mont. - This week community members in Helena and Butte woke up to find their gym, Fuel Fitness, had closed down without warning.

The closings came to light on October 2, as employee's and members showed up to both locations to see wood covering the doors and windows; along with a note saying the location was permanently closed.

According to the Better Business Bureau, Fuel Fitness has been in the Helena community for 14 years. After doing some research, zoom info shows that the Helena location had between 11-20 employee's and made between $1-5million in revenue.

I spent time reaching out to members, employee's and Michael Burks, the owner of Fuel Fitness about the closures and have yet to hear back.

Fuel Fitness does have four other Montana locations in Kalispell, Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings.

As far as we know, there have been no talks about closing the other Montana locations at this time.