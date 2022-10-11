HELENA, Mont. - Michael Burks has resigned as president and is removed from day-to-day operations after the overwhelming responses to the Butte and Helena closures.

Fuel Fitness has appointed Chris Runyon as president and will continue as director of business development for the company.

According to Fuel Fitness in Billings, Runyon has more than 15 years of fitness industry experience as a personal trainer and performance coach; they go on to say that he has owned and operated 24-hour fitness clubs since 2013.

We did receive a letter talking about the fuel management team that was dated back to September 15, 2022 from an anonymous source.

In the letter, Burks talks about Runyon's role at Fuel and say he has exceeded expectations and Burks was making him part owner.

We're told that Burks wasn't really involved in the day-to-day and Runyon has been in charge and a co-owner for a few months now.