TIGARD, Ore. - On Tuesday, March 2, a wanted fugitive from Montana was arrested by memebers of the Tigard Police Department in Oregon.
According to the Tigard Police Department 21-year-old Sevin Griego had been on the run from the FBI and the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office for several months, and was wanted for evading prosecution on charges of sexual abuse of children.
Detectives with Tigard Police lerned Griego was in the Tigard area on Sunday, Feb. 28 and by Tuesday afternoon, he was located along SW Ladd Hill Road in Clackmas County.
Detectives, officers and a K-9 team from the Tigard Police Department responded to the area along with Sherwood Police, deputies from the Clackmas County Sheriff’s Office and a CCSO K-9 team.
While trying to escape, Griego reportedly ran through private property toward a duck pond where he was finally captured by CCSO K-9 Urban.
Sevin Griego was taken to the Washington County Jail and will be extradited to Montana at a later date.
