HELENA, Mont. - Funding was announced Friday for an organization focused on helping prevent and end veteran homelessness in Montana.

Senator Jon Tester announced $1.2 million in federal funding for the Volunteers of America Northern Rockies.

The funding is part of more than 130 million in grants the Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) Program.

According to Tester’s release, the funding was awarded to existing providers to further incentivize landlords to rent to veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless and their families.

More than 100,000 veterans and veteran family members were served by SSVF through grants provided to organizations working to end veteran homelessness nationwide.