UPDATE, APRIL 15:
A total of $4,131.37 was raised at Montana Buffalo Wild Wings from Wednesday’s fundraiser in support of Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Lewis Johnson.
In an update Friday, Montana Highway Patrol shared that Trooper Johnson is continuing his rehabilitation at Craig Hospital and is making progress every week.
“He is learning the ins and outs of a manual wheelchair as his family is preparing for him to utilize a wheelchair for the foreseeable future. They are also remaining hopeful for improvement and regained function that may occur over time. His shoulder injury continues to improve with less pain,” MHP’s update said.
In addition, Trooper Johnson had the opportunity to get out into the community using trial adaptive equipment and assistive devices to help him spend time with family and eventually get back to hunting once returning to Montana.
“His son Ryder, his wife Kate, and the rest of his family have been immensely supportive throughout his rehabilitation and recovery, and Trooper Lewis recently enjoyed spending Easter weekend with his siblings and family,” MHP said.
If you missed the Buffalo Wild Wings fundraiser, you can still give to the family’s GoFundMe, or send checks payable to Lewis and Kate Johnson at PO Box 356, Chester, MT 59522.
HELENA, Mont. - Enjoy some wings and help raise funds to help Trooper Lewis Johnson’s recovery at Buffalo Wild Wings.
Montana Highway Patrol is partnering with Montana Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants across the state on Wednesday, April 12 to raise funds for Trooper Johnsons’ recovery.
"The outpouring of support for Trooper Johnson from Montanans across the state has been incredible," Colonel Steve Lavin said. "It's great to see businesses like Buffalo Wild Wings rising up to help a law enforcement hero in our state, and I know this fundraiser will be a great success and mean a lot to Trooper Johnson and his family."
"Buffalo Wild Wings is committed to giving back to the local communities we serve, and we are excited to support Trooper Lewis Johnson and his family," David Moorhead, Director of Marketing at Anderson Management Group, said.
You can order wings from Montana Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants located in Billings, Bozeman, Helena, Missoula, Great Falls, Butte and Kalispell.
Montana Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants across the state will donate 20% of sales from all guests who display this flier.
Article originally posted April 6, 2023.
