HELENA, Mont. - An Emergency Service procession will be escorting Assistant Chief Curt Stinson and his family to the fairgrounds Monday, Oct. 25.
A funeral will be held for Stinson at 11:00 am at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, and the procession will be escorting Stinson and his family from Skyway Dr. to the fairgrounds starting at 10:00 am.
Due to the procession, there will be delays and intersections closed starting at 10:00 am.
According to the Helena Police Department (HPD), the procession will be as follows:
Traveling west on Skyway Drive, turning north onto Bompart Lane, west on Canyon Ferry Rd (which turns into Custer Avenue), to the fairgrounds.
“We appreciate your patience with us as we honor Curt’s memory,” HPD wrote.