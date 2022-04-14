HELENA, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has announced the results of the deer and elk permit drawing.

Drawing results can be seen on the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) website here by logging in to your MyFWP account.

Hunters can also sign up for an account at myfwp.mt.gov or by calling any FWP Regional office or the licensing office at 406-444-2950.

“You can now start the fun planning process with your family and friends,” said Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Director Hank Worsech.