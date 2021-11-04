HELENA, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is clarifying some of the changes to wolf hunting and trapping regulations.
Several changes were adopted to the 2021/2022 wolf hunting and trapping regulations in August.
According to FWP, changes include eliminating quotas, increasing the number of wolf trapping and hunting licenses allowed for individual hunters, extending wolf trapping seasons and the allowance of snares to harvest wolves.
Changes also specified that hunters are allowed to purchase and possess 10 wolf hunting licenses – a separate license for each wolf they harvest – and trappers are allowed a bag limit of 10 wolves. This means an individual who hunts and traps can take a total of 20 wolves in a license year.
Initial regulations said hunters and trappers could take 10 wolves total, and FWP says the regulations will be corrected to align with the intent of the commission.
“We want to make this clarification so hunters, trappers and members of the public are clear about the wolf regulations for this hunting and trapping season,” said FWP Director, Hank Worsech.