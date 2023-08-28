Helena, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks' Law Enforcement Division will hold its first ever Women’s Warden Workshop on September 16, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, at Montana WILD in Helena.

The workshop is open to anyone 16 years or older who is interested in becoming a warden, according to their facebook post Monday.

The workshop will cover case presentations, mock investigations, what a day in the life of a warden is like, and how to become a warden. Participants will also be able to go on a ride-along.