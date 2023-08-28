Helena, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks' Law Enforcement Division will hold its first ever Women’s Warden Workshop on September 16, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, at Montana WILD in Helena.
The workshop is open to anyone 16 years or older who is interested in becoming a warden, according to their facebook post Monday.
The workshop will cover case presentations, mock investigations, what a day in the life of a warden is like, and how to become a warden. Participants will also be able to go on a ride-along.
Space for the workshop is limited, so send an email to Sergeant Shelley from this page to reserve your spot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.