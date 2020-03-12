HELENA- Fish, Wildlife and Parks is looking for the individual who sprayed paint on the parking lot, a picnic shelter and a kiosk at the Spring Meadow State Park in Helena.
According to FWP, someone spray-painted the park during the March 7-8 weekend.
There is currently no estimate on clean up costs, but state park officials believe it will be expensive on the shelter because it was just repainted and to remove the vandalism the shelter will require a new paint job.
FWP is asking anyone with information to call 1-800-TIPMONT (1-800-847-6668).