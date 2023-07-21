HELENA, Mont. - Elk hunting permits left over from the permit drawing are available to purchase between July 21 and Aug. 4.
A release from the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) said there is no prerequisite to apply for these permits, but hunters selected are required to already have a general elk license.
FWP said in the release they will email hunters at the top of the list with instructions to complete their purchase within a particular timeframe.
If hunters do not complete their purchase within the timeframe, the permit will go to the next hunter on the randomized list.
FWP said in the release, "FWP may offer opportunities that have not sold out through the Surplus license list to over-the-counter customers at our internal and external license sale providers."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.